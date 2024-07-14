Ponke (PONKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.98 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Ponke has a market cap of $198.90 million and $17.98 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ponke has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.41993565 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $14,671,585.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

