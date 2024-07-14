Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.2 %

BPOPM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

