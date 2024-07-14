Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Portillo’s stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $692.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

