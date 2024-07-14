PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $19.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00114994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

