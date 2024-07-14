Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 975 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

