Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,364,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

