Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.73. 579,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.50. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

