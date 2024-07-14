Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $5,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 77,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. 1,175,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

