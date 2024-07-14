Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,875. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.