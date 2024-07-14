Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $60.42. 8,102,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

