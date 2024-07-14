Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. First Watch Restaurant Group comprises 1.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 263,101 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 321,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 507,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,943. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $964.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

