Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Update

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PTRRY traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.96. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153. Prio has a 1 year low of C$7.41 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.03.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

