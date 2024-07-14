Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Probe Gold Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of PROBF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 234,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,342. Probe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

