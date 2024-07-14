Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,420 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,302,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.