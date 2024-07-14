Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Progyny by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 618,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

