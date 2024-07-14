PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Declares $0.60 Dividend

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6031 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PIFMY opened at $19.25 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
