PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PUTKY stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

PT United Tractors Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $2.1884 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a boost from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 0.01%.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

