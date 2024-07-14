PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $37.40 Average PT from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $33.27 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $873,984. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

