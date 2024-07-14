Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

PPBT opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Purple Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

