Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
PPBT opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Purple Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
