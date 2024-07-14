Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Biogen stock opened at $230.06 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
