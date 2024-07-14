Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

Shares of TXG opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$23.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

