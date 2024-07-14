Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Raised by Analyst

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.6 %

Brunswick stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

