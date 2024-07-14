Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

Shares of METCL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Get Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% alerts:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.