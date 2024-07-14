RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.29% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $44.69 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $416.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 539 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $25,009.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

