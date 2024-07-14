Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,292,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,459,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.