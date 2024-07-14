Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,827,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

