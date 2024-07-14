Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $565,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $341,262,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $235,580,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,706,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TRP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. 2,530,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

