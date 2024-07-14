Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. 10,190,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

