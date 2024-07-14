Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 292,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,966. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

