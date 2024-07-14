Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,627,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after buying an additional 1,960,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 18,489,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

