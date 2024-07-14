Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,860,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.32. 12,258,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,855. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

