Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 817,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 142,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

