Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
Renesas Electronics stock remained flat at $20.36 during midday trading on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.
About Renesas Electronics
