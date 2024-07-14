Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.

Renesas Electronics stock remained flat at $20.36 during midday trading on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

