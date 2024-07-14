Request (REQ) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $105.66 million and $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,058.02 or 1.00104738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10544989 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $874,144.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

