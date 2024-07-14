ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Up 104.2% in June

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,400 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the June 15th total of 226,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,952,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,850. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 207.78% and a negative net margin of 130.99%.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

