Retirement Solution Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 567,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 99,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $38.60. 487,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

