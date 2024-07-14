Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Solution Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,726,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,979,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

