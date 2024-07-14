Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 627,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,202. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

