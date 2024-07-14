RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in RingCentral by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,971,000 after acquiring an additional 469,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.