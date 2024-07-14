Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $32.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.64 or 0.99977877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067629 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00159326 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $72.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

