Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 11.1 %

RYES stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

