River Global Investors LLP Cuts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

River Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. 524,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.