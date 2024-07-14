River Global Investors LLP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after buying an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OC traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 586,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.