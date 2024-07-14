River Global Investors LLP Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,212,000 after buying an additional 241,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 1,925,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,383. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

