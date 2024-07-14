River Global Investors LLP Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

River Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

