River Global Investors LLP Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after buying an additional 265,583 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -369.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

