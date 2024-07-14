Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.41 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

