Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.41 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
