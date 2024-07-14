RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RIV opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

