Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 94.2% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Riverside Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,457. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

