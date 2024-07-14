Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 94.2% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
Riverside Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,457. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
