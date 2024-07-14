Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULS

UL Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 over the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.